GENUINE WARRIORS| Mapeza’s troops show character and fighting spirit in Battle of Zambezi

They appeared down and out, but the Warriors lived up to their name.

Norman Mapeza’s charges, after a slow start to the first half, saw themselves trailing Chipolopolo 0-2 in the first half, thanks to early goals by Stopilla Sunzu and Clatous Chama.

When Chama curled home Zambia’s second in the 19th minute, it appeared as though Avram Grant’s men would have a field day.

But the Warriors fought back.

Macauley Bonne, whose pre-match sentiments resembled a man on a mission to prove a point, pulled one back for Zimbabwe when he tapped in from close range.

Walter Musona then restored parity for the Warriors on the stroke of half time and it was game one.

Mapeza’s half time team talk must have spurred his charged as they dominated the second half and were unlucky not to have completed the turnaround.

In the end, they secured progression to the final after a 6-5 victory in the penalty shootout.