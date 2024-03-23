How to watch Zimbabwe vs Zambia game

The Warriors will face Zambia this afternoon in the Four-nation tournament in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The game will be played at Bingu National Stadium at 2 pm CAT.

The winner in the encounter will play in Tuesday’s final against the winning team in the Malawi vs Kenya match which is also set for this afternoon.

How to watch the game

The Zimbabwe vs Zambia game will be available to watch via stream on MBC TV website.

Local stations are yet to announce their broadcast details.

Soccer24 will cover the match through live updates on website and Facebook.

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.