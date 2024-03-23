Norman Mapeza reveals Warriors main objectives in Zambia game

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza has revealed their two main objectives ahead of the their first game in the four-nation tournament this afternoon.

Zimbabwe will face Zambia at 2 pm CAT in the invitational tournament in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mapeza said: “We’re here for two objectives, the first one is to make sure we win our games.

“The second objective is to assess a group of youngsters coming from the UK and Europe, which we need give an opportunity to represent the country.”

The new players in the squad include Huddersfield Town’s Shane Maroodza, Brentford Academy goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, Leicester City striker Tawanda Maswanhise and Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi.

Botswana based forward Daniel Msendami also received his first call-up to the Warriors

Macauley Bonne, who plays for Cambridge United in the English League One, is returning to the national team for the first time in more than six years.

