Munetsi: We are taking the four-nations tournament very seriously 

Warriors captain Marshall Munetsi has reiterated that the country’s senior men’s national team is taking the ongoing four-nations tournament in Malawi very seriously.

Norman Mapeza’s charges came back from 0-2 down to beat Zambia 6-5 on penalties at the Bingu Stadium, securing progression to the final on the tournament, which will see them taking on the Harambe Stars of Kenya.

“It’s something that is positive for us going forward because it is just a friendly game but also a tournament that everyone at home is expecting us to win,” Munetsi told journalists after the game.

“We are ambitious, we want to go all the way. The target for us is the next World Cup qualifiers.

“We have to prepare and take each game as it comes and these games are important for us to prepare for what is coming next so we are going to take this tournament very seriously,” added Munetsi.