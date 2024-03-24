Peter Ndlovu sends message to Warriors after victory against Zambia

Warriors legend and former captain Peter Ndlovu has congratulated the national team following their penalty shootout victory over Zambia in the Four-nation tournament on Saturday.

Zimbabwe came from two-goals behind to draw 2-2 at the end of ninety minutes before winning the encounter 6-5 on penalties.

Macauley Bonne and Walter Musona scored the two goals for the Warriors in the first half.

The victory saw the team qualify for Tuesday’s final against Kenya.

Ndlovu, who’s Zimbabwe’s all time leading scorer, said on X: “Congratulations to the Warriors 🇿🇼. Good luck for the match on Tuesday.”

