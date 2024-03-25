Full match details for Zimbabwe vs Kenya game

Zimbabwe will face Kenya in the final of the four-nation tournament in Malawi.

The Warriors set the encounter after beating Zambia 6-5 on penalties on Saturday.

The game had ended in a 2-2 draw, with the national team coming from two goals down to secure the draw which sent the match into the penalty shootout.

The game against Kenya will be the second for Zimbabwe within this international window.

Here are the complete details about the match.

Competition: Invitational Four-nation tournament

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: Tuesday 26 March, 5 pm CAT at Bingu National Stadium.

Broadcast Details

No broadcast details have been confirmed at this point.

