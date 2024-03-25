Warriors take part in environmental sustainability programme in Malawi

The Warriors took part in environmental sustainability programme in Malawi after they participated in tree planting program on Monday.

The national team is currently in the Southern African country where they’re taking part in the Four-nation tournament.

Coach Norman Mapeza and captain Marshall Munetsi led the Warriors in the tree planting which was organised by the Football Association of Malawi.

Zambia and Kenya also participated in the tree planting.

“The Warriors this morning took time out of their preparations for the final of the Malawi four nations tournament, to take part in some tree planting in Lilongwe under the auspices of the Football Association of Malawi and the FIFA Forward Program,” ZIFA said on Facebook.

“In a display of unity and environmental commitment, the Warriors who were represented by coach Norman Mapeza, captain Marshall Munetsi and FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, joined with Kenya, Zambia and hosts Malawi to take advantage of an incredible opportunity to leverage the visibility and interest of the four nations tournament to shine the spotlight on environmental issues and make their contribution to a greener future for Malawi. ”

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on Tuesday in the final of the four-nation tournament at Bingu National Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5 pm.

