How to watch Zimbabwe vs Kenya game

Zimbabwe will face Kenya in the final of the Four-nation tournament in Malawi today.

The match will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. The kick off time is at 5 pm CAT.

Mapeza’s charges reached the tournament’s final after beating Zambia 6-5 in a penalty shootout, while the East Africans thrashed hosts Malawi 4-0 on Wednesday.

How to watch the game

The Zimbabwe vs Kenya game will be available to watch via stream on MBC TV website.

Malawi FA’s Mpira TV will also stream the match live on their YouTube Channel.

Local stations are yet to announce their broadcast details.

Soccer24 will cover the match through live updates on website and Facebook.

