Live: Zimbabwe vs Kenya – Four-nation tourney

Follow our live coverage of the final of the four-nation tournament between Zimbabwe vs Kenya.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 1-0 Kenya

37′ Corner kick to Zim, Musona sends it in but ball finds no takers. Munetsi picks it up near the touchline but has no support and is dispossessed.

36′ Bernard makes a vital save to block a dangerous ball in after Kenya managed to penetrate in a quick move.

30′ Olunga breaks away following a dangerous through ball but Takwara recovers and is fouled. Free kick to Zim.

26′ Medical stoppage as medics attend to an injured Kenya player.

25′ Kenya Sub: Mugambi replaces Erambo.

21′ Corner kick to Malawi, cleared.

19′ Kenya stitch a couple of passes as they try to penetrate in but Takwara makes a interception to thwart the attack.

15′ Warriors dominating the first quarter hour, winning the balls in the midfield and creating several attacks. Kenya yet to come out of their shell.

11′ Kadewere receives a through ball and tries a chip over the advancing goalkeeper but the is denied. The referee blows for an offside anyway.

8′ The Warriors still dominating the possession as Kenya are yet to find their footing.

6′ Yellow card to Hadebe (Zim).

4′ Goal!!! Zimbabwe scores to open the lead through an own-goal after Kadewere’s cross is directed to the back of the net by Joseph Okumu.

3′ A steady start by the Warriors as rhey look to seize the. early pace.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zim XI: Benard, Garananga, Takwara, Hadebe, Munetsi, Rinomhota, Makunike, Musona, Msendami, Kadewere, Bonne.

Kenya XI: Matasi, Omurwa, Okumu, Anyembe, Mahiga, Akumu, Odada, Erambo, Onyango, Masika, Olunga.

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.