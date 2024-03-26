Norman Mapeza wary of Kenya ahead of four-nation tourney final

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is aware of the the threat Kenya is posing ahead of the Four-Nation Tournament final today.

Zimbabwe will face the Harambe Stars at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi at 5 pm CAT.

Mapeza’s charges reached the tournament’s final after beating Zambia 6-5 in a penalty shootout, while the East Africans thrashed hosts Malawi 4-0 on Wednesday.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, the Zimbabwe gaffer said: “l last played against Kenya in the Cecafa Cup, and it was many years ago. They have changed. They were fantastic in their game two days ago.

“The speed and the way they attacked with their wing play was solid, and we can look forward to an entertaining game against them. We are ready.”

Mapeza added: “I am looking forward to the same approach, same mentality that we had against Zambia when we play Kenya tomorrow and as for the rankings I was not reading much into that.”

