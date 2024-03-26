Warriors lose to Kenya in eventful four-nation tourney final

Zimbabwe settled for silver medal at the Four-Nation Tournament after losing 3-1 against Kenya in an eventful final played in Lilongwe, Malawi on Tuesday.

The game saw three red cards issued and a confrontation between players which caused a lengthy stoppage.

The Warriors dominated the early pace and got the opener as early as in the fourth minute through an own-goal when Tino Kadewere’s cross was directed into the back of the net by Joseph Okumu.

Zimbabwe continued to control the possession with Andy Rinomhota and Marshall Munetsi winning most balls in the midfield.

Kenya only started to come out of their shell towards the midway point of the half, but their chances came in flashes with no much threat except for the 36th minute effort which forced a good save from Donovan Bernard.

After several attempts to penetrate Norman Mapeza’s charges, the Harambe Stars finally got it right and scored the equaliser on the stroke of half-time through captain Micheal Olunga’s header off Timbe Masuka’s cross.

The second half had a cagey start, but the situation burst on minute fifty after the Warriors were denied a legitimate penalty.

Mepeza was furious with the decision and confronted the referee in anger.

Players from both sides got involved in the burst up and the play was stopped for over five minutes.

The gaffer received a straight red card, while Kenya’s Richard Odada got a yellow card.

Just a few moments after the play resumed, Zimbabwe defender Teenage got his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

The two red cards clearly unsettled the national team and the East Africans secured the lead through Olunga’ second goal on the 63rd minute.

The Harambe Stars controlled the game in the game in the following moments but were also reduced to ten men when Odada got his second yellow card on minute 72.

Olunga later completed his hattrick and sealed the victory with a beautiful long range strike three minutes from the end of the regular time.

While Zimbabwe lost the match, Tawanda Maswanhise, Joey Phuthi and Shane Maroodza were among the few positives to pick after making their Warriors debut as late substitutes.

