Warriors squad update ahead of match against Kenya

The Warriors will play Kenya in the final of the Four-nation tournament in Malawi this afternoon.

The game will be played at Bingu National Stadium at 5 pm CAT.

There is no known injury setback in the squad and all players that took part in the game against Malawi on Saturday are expected to be available for selection.

Walter Musona trained with the team on Monday and will be available for selection.

Musona received a nasty challenge in the first half of the game against Malawi. Despite the heavy knock which required medical attention on the sidelines, he continued playing.

In his assessment of the team ahead of the match, Warriors coach Norman Mapeza said in yesterday’s presser:

“Morale is high in our camp. We are looking forward to the final game against Kenya.”

The gaffer added: “I am more than happy and I am also looking forward to the same mentality and the same approach we had especially in the second half against Zambia.”

For the starting XI, there’s a possibility of seeing some changes as coach Norman Mapeza looks to assess more players in his squad.

