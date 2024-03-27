Norman Mapeza speaks on his red card in Kenya loss

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza has opened up on his straight red card in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss against Kenya in the Four-Nation Tournament in Malawi.

Mapeza was sent-off after he protested the referee’s decision to deny Zimbabwe a legitimate penalty following a clear handball inside the box.

The gaffer also stormed on the pitch as players from both sides got involved in the burst-up, and the play was stopped for over five minutes.

Speaking to the media after the match, the gaffer congratulated Kenya for winning the match but blamed the referee for making “unfair calls”.

“First I should congratulate Kenya for winning the match, but to us we played very well mostly in the first half, we sticked to our plan and got the early goal as we planned, but in some moments Kenya dominated before we came back unfortunately we conceded in the final three minutes.

“Then that commotion began, I think there were some decisions that I was speaking, but I think I overreacted then the referee sent me off of course the Kenya coach was also on the pitch, so I think I did not do anything wrong.”

