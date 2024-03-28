FC Platinum, Chicken Inn share spoils as CAPS United stumble

FC Platinum maintained their grip at the top with a 2-2 draw against Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Thursday.

The Platinum Boys are now on seven points, two clear at the top.

Lawrence Mhlanga opened the scoring in the 7th minute but the Gamecocks scored two quick goals on the half hour through Lincoln Mangaira and Micheal Charamba to take the lead.

Juan Mutudza’s second half strike gave the hosts an equaliser in the game.

In Harare, Rufaro Stadium hosted its first league match of the season as CAPS United lost 1-0 to newcomers.

Carlos Makambira scored the solitary goal in the 28th minute.

Elsewhere, TelOne and Greenfuel played a 1-1 draw in Chisumbanje, while the games between Arenel vs Herentals, Manica Diamonds vs Chegutu Pirates and Arenel vs Herentals all ended in goalless draws.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 Results :

CAPS United 0-1 Bikita Minerals

FC Platinum 2-2 Chicken Inn

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Green Fuel 1-1 TelOne

Arenel 0-0 Herentals