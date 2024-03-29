Bikita Minerals stun CAPS to spoil Harare giants’ Rufaro homecoming

Premiership debutants Bikita Minerals were on top of their game and emerged 1-0 victors over CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, spoiling the Harare giants’ homecoming at the iconic venue.

Rufaro opened it’s doors for top-flight football for the first time since 2019 after getting temporary homologation.

Makepekepe, whose fans pledged to work at the Mbare-based facility to speed up it’s readiness, came in their numbers as football finally returned ‘home’.

But Lloyd Chitembwe’s men were second best as impressive Chris Makambira’s solitary 27th minute goal saw Bikita record their first win the Premiership.

The Green Machine created numerous opportunities in the second half but veteran Bikita goalkeeper Francis Tizai was determined to keep a clean sheet.

William Manondo even struck the woodwork twice in the second stanza, to sum up a frustrating afternoon for CAPS.

Bikita coach Saul Chaminuka, was naturally delighted with how his charges performed.

“I’m more than happy. I’m proud to lead a group of players like the one I’m leading now. They listen and try to do what they are asked to do. It is a big win for us. It’s a game that is telling, in terms of the story that we are in the Premier League,” said the veteran coach.

Chaminuka’s counterpart Chitembwe, insisted his troops were unlucky not to score.

“We wanted to play with a lot of intensity. It was our intent from the onset hence we were playing more with a high block. We were in control of the game, we did create some good opportunities that could have gone our way, but we could not capitalise on those good situations,” said Chitembwe.