Catch 22 situation for Mangombe

All eyes will be on Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, when the Harare giants return to Rufaro Stadium to face Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash this afternoon.

The youthful coach has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, after DeMbare lost to Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders in the Castle Challenge Cup and opening league match of the season respectively, before squandering a 2-goal lead to eventually settle for a share of the spoils with Hwange.

Dynamos fans called for Mangombe’s exit after the Hwange stalemate.

The last time Dynamos faced Yadah, at the end of last season, a section of the Glamour Boys’ fans accused Mangombe of deliberately losing to his former paymasters.

Anything but a win for DeMbare will certainly make life complicated for Mangombe, especially because of the Harare giants’ Rufaro homecoming.

Mangombe, who will go into battle without the duo of Tanaka Shandirwa and Issa Sadiki —whose contracts do not allow them to play against their parent side, feels his charges are ready for the game.

“We are looking forward to our first match at Rufaro, for me it’s my first time there as a Dynamos coach and I know what comes with playing there,” said Mangombe.

“We have players who won’t be available for selection, captain Frank Makarati and Elvis Moyo still out due to injuries. Tanaka Shandirwa and Issa Sadiki out because of contractual agreement with Yadah. However, we are happy to be welcoming our three players who were on national duty,” he added.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive, whose side recorded draws in both their opening games of the season, insists he is not under any sort of pressure heading into the Dynamos clash.

“There is no pressure at all, it’s too early to talk about pressure. It’s a 34-game marathon and we have a long way to go,” said Ruzive.