Highlanders edge Simba Bhora as Dynamos are held

Highlanders have maintained their unbeaten run to the start of the season after edging Simba Bhora 1-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso are now in the second position with seven points and are only seperated from leaders FC Platinum by goal difference.

Melikhaya Ncube scored the solitary goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

At Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos’ dominance in the match against Yadah proved futile after they played a goalless draw.

The Glamour Boys created many chances in the game and had the ball in the back of the net at one point, but the goal was ruled out after the referee spotted an infringement during the build-up.

Yadah, on the other end, only came out of their shell towards the half hour mark but didn’t create any threatening efforts.

The second half had little goal mouth action worthy noting, and the match ended with no goals scored.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs picked their first win of the season after beating Hwange at the Colliery.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 Results:

Yadah 0-0 Dynamos

Highlanders 1-0 Simba Bhora

Hwange 0-2 Bulawayo Chiefs