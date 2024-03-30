Leicester City’s Tawanda Maswanhise speaks on his Warriors debut

Leicester City winger Tawanda Maswanhise has commented on his Warriors debut which he made during the just ended international break.

Maswanhise came in as a second half substitute in the Four-nation tournament final against Kenya on Tuesday.

He played the final twelve minutes of the match after replacing Macauley Bonne.

Other debutants on day included Huddersfield Town’s Shane Maroodza and Sheffield Wednesday youngster Joey Phuthi.

In his reaction after making the debut, Maswanhise, posted on X:

“Always an honour to represent my country and even happier to make my debut.”

Always an honour to represent my country and even happier to make my debut. +263 🇿🇼 #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/XjSh2ddPJl — tawanda jethro maswanhise (@tawandajethrooo) March 29, 2024

Maswanhise’s Warriors came just two months after he made his senior debut at Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup in January.