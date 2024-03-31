Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome reacts after making his EPL debut as he makes hint on Warriors future

Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome has reacted after making his EPL debut for Wolves on Saturday.

Chiwome started in the 2-0 loss against Aston Villa to mark his first appearance in the English top-flight.

He played until the 84th minute when he was replaced by Nathan Fraser.

Fellow Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa also featured in the game after coming on as a second half substitute.

Speaking to Wolves media, Chiwome said: “I’m just going to do my best. I know we’ve got a few injuries which has given a golden opportunity for me to come in and show what I’m about.

“But it’s time for me to just keep working hard, keep trying to impress the gaffer, listen to what he says and take in every bit of information on board.

“I’ve got to not take this chance for granted because you never know when your time’s up, so I’m very grateful to the coaching staff and the gaffer for giving me the opportunity, and hopefully I can get some more minutes soon.”

Chiwome, whose father is a Zimbabwean, also dropped a hint about his Warriors future.

The forward posted a picture of his phone cover with a Zimbabwean flag merged with a Wolves crest and his picture on the eve of the match.

The 18-year-old received his first call-up to the national in November last year but decided to remain with the England U17 for further development.