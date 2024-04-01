Highlanders, FC Platinum maintain grip on top as Dynamos and Ngezi register first wins

Dynamos registered their first win of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season following their 1-0 victory over Bikita Minerals on Monday.

The Glamour Boys had gone for the first three games without a win and moved to five points following the latest result.

Kevin Moyo scored the all important goal from the spot just eight minutes after the restart.

The visitors could have scored a ton of more goals in the match but wasted several chances through out the ninety minutes.

In Gweru, Highlanders overcame TelOne by a 2-0 scoreline.

Bosso got their goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa on the stroke of the half-time before Brighton Ncube doubled the lead on the hour.

The victory saw the Bulawayo giants keeping the pace with leaders FC Platinum, who also won on Monday.

The Platinum Boys edged Herentals 1-0, thanks to the solitary strike of Brian Banda in the second half.

Both Highlanders and FC Platinum are now tied on ten points and only seperated by goal difference.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum also registered their first victory of the campaign after beating Manica Diamonds 1-0, while Simba Bhora cruised past Hwange by a 2-0 margin.

Bulawayo Chiefs won 3-1 in their Matchday 4 clash against Yadah.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 4 Results:

Bikita Minerals 0-1 Dynamos

Telone 0-2 Highlanders

Herentals 0-1 FC Platinum

Simba Bhora 2-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Yadah