Zim players based abroad round-up

Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome made his EPL debut for Wolves on Saturday.

Chiwome started in the 2-0 loss against Aston Villa to mark his first appearance in the English top-flight.

He played until the 84th minute when he was replaced by Nathan Fraser.

Fellow Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa also featured in the game after coming on as a second half substitute.

Brendan Galloway returned to the Plymouth Argyle starting XI that lost 2-1 to Norwich in the Championship.

Andy Rinomhota made another successive appearance for Rotherham United, while Tivonge Rushesha was not part of the Reading squad that face Northampton in the League One on Friday.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere came on from the Nantes bench in 2-1 loss against Nice, and again failed to find the target to continue his goal drought.

The striker has now gone for six games without scoring in the league.

Fellow countryman Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims in their 1-1 draw at Lyon.

Munetsi played the entire match as a central midfielder but was booked along the way.

Munashe Garananga also received a yellow card over the weekend but continued to settle well in the Belgian Pro League after starting another game.

Garananga, who plays for KV Mechelen, played the entire match against OH Leuven.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi was on target again at his new club Yunnan Yukun of the Chinese League One on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the side early last month on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown.

Mushekwi netted his team’s third goal on the hour in 5-0 win against Guangzhou.

The 36-year-old now has three goals plus an assist in the four league appearances made so far.

