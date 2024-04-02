Andy Rinomhota set for transfer move at the end of season

Andy Rinomhota is set to leave English Championship side Rotherham and return to his parent club Cardiff City at the end of the season.

The midfielder is on a six-month loan deal from City and will not make his stay a permanent one.

According to English outlet, The Rotherham Advertiser, the Warriors international is among the several players set to leave the club in the coming months.

The publication wrote: “Viktor Johansson is set to be sold, despite having a year left at AESSEAL New York, as a release clause means he can depart if interested clubs offer a certain figure, while loanees Seb Revan, Arvin Appiah, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Wyke and Femi Seriki will bid farewell.”

Rinomhota moved to Rotherham in January in search of game time after losing his place in the squad at Cardiff City.

Following the transfer, he became a regular in the first XI team at his new club.

His contract at Cardiff is set to expire in June 2025.

