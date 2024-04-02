“Khama Billiat made the right decision to return to Zim”

Terrence Dzvukamanja believes Khama Billiat made a right decision to return to the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League.

Billiat signed with Yadah last month after spending almost eight months without a club following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs.

The transfer marked the first time in thirteen years since the last time he played in the local league.

Dzvukamanja told Soccer Laduma said: “I am happy that he is playing football again. We all know that Khama (Billiat) loves football and he still has a lot to give to the game. But what I can tell you is that I was not aware of what was happening with him after he left Kaizer Chiefs.

“You know people can have rumours and I didn’t have time to talk to him and hear from him what was happening.

”But now that he has joined Yadah FC I think he made a decision which is good for him. He is happy where he is and that’s what is important.”

Billiat made his debut at Yadah last month and has since become a regular in the first XI team.