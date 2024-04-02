Madamburo off the mark, defending champions register first win of the season

Defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars registered their first win of the season when they edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 at the Baobab yesterday.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges, after a somewhat slow start to the season, in which they drew twice and lost once, finally got it right and collected their first set of maximum points.

Claude ‘Pokello’ Mapoka got the all important goal when he headed home Qadr Amini’s cross in the 39th minute.

Chiragwi insisted after the game that there is always pressure in football, even when things appear to be going well.

“Whether you win, lose, or draw football is a game of pressure,” said Chiragwi.

“But a win is a win, we look forward to the next game and hope we carry on with the momentum going forward because this win boosts our confidence,” added the youthful coach.

Chiragwi’s Manica Diamonds counterpart Jairos Tapera, whose has come under the microscope after collecting just one point from a possible twelve, put on a brave face after the game, insisting he is not worried about losing his job.

“Football has always been like that, you don’t have to fear. You push and do whatever you can, if anything comes then so be it,” said Tapera.