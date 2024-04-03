The Luton Town teen who has committed to play for Young Warriors

Matthew Takawira is one of the England-born stars who have committed to play for Zimbabwe at international level.

The 17-year-old youngster, who is a Zimbabwean by descent, plays for Luton Town Academy.

He recently signed a two-year-scholarship deal to remain at Kenilworth Road, where he has been since his time with the U12s.

A biography of the player on Luton Town’s official website confirms that the player is hoping to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season.

“Luton-born striker (Matthew Takawira) joined Kenilworth Road as an under-12. Joining his boyhood club has been the highlight of his career so far and hopes to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season,” the reads the player’s biography.

Takawira’s switch is a boost to the country’s efforts to build a strong foundation for the national team.

The U20s were recently in action when they featured in the invitational tri-nation where they lost both games.

