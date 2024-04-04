Confusion sorrounds Rufaro availability

The availability of Rufaro Stadium for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 5 fixtures is shrouded in uncertainity, amid suggestions that the iconic venue has been suspended, pending reinspection.

The ‘home of football’ opened it’s doors for top-flight football for the first time since 2019, when Premiership debutants Bikita Minerals stunned Harare giants CAPS United.

Rufaro then hosted Yadah versus Dynamos, CAPS versus Arenel Movers, and Herentals College versus FC Platinum.

The Yadah-Dynamos game put the readiness of the iconic facility into question though, as scores of fans failed to access the stadium due to lack of functioning turnstiles.

Issues of unclean toilets and a substandard scoreboard were also raised.

The PSL did not include Rufaro on its matchday 5 fixtures list, fuelling speculation that the facility has been suspended pending reinspection.

Kudzai Bare, the PSL Media and Liason Officer, did not shed light on the issue, but confirmed that the initial homologation of Rufaro was just temporary.

“Rufaro was given temporary approval by the ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB),” said Bare.

When the FIB gave Rufaro the green light to temporarily host top-flight matches, they did warn that it would be dehomologated if the pending issues were not given attention.

Amid the confusion over the availability of Rufaro for matches this weekend, Dynamos, who welcome Bulawayo Chiefs, insist the match will be played at the Mbare facility.

Efforts to get a comment from FIB member Sharif Mussa were fruitless, as his phone went unanswered.