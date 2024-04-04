Warriors move up on latest FIFA World Ranking

The Zimbabwe national team has moved up on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors were in action in the recent international window, featuring in two games against Zambia and Kenya in the Four-Nation Tournament in Malawi.

Zimbabwe drew Zambia 2-2 before winning the encounter 6-5 on penalties.

They then lost 3-1 to Kenya in their second match at invitational tournament.

In the latest ranking, the Warriors moved two places up to number 122 in the world with 1143.66 points.

However, the team remained on 33 on the African table.

Argentina remained the top ranked country in the world, while Morocco is topping the African list.

