Luton Town coach considering risking injured players during final stretch to survive EPL relegation

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has admitted that he might have to risk injured players during the final stretch of the season as they look to survive the relegation from the English Premier League.

The Hatters are rooted in the drop zone and played their most recent game against title hopefuls Arsenal with 11 first team regulars ruled out due to injury.

Among the injured stars on the list is Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who hasn’t played since December 2023 after suffering a knee injury.

The Warriors international might not feature again this term, but there are chances for other players like Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene and Mads Andersen.

According to Edwards, he could risk the players with short-term issues and use them in last six games remaining against Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and Fulham.

The gaffer said, as cited by Luton Today website: “There’s five or six we won’t see again this season, we’re hopeful for three or four. There’s a couple that are really touch and go before the end of the season, but we’re going to push as we have to take those risks.

“It’s really like nothing I’ve ever experienced before to have this many senior players who are really influential for us as well, but this is the cards that we’ve been dealt with at the moment.

“We’ve got to keep going, we can’t moan about it, can’t hide away from it, but the players are all fighting for each other and that’s really important.”

