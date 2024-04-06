We were robbed, fumes Yanga coach after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns

Yanga SC coach Manuel Gamondi was visibly angry with the match officials after his side controversially lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash on Friday.

The Tanzanian giants lost the tie 3-2 on penalties after both sides failed to score in both legs.

However, the visitors in Friday’s game were left hard done after they were denied a goal following a VAR review.

Aziz Ki’s strike towards the hour hit the inside of the bar and seemingly crossed the line on the bounce, but the officials on the monitor felt otherwise.

Centre referee Dahane Beida from Mauritania didn’t bother to check the monitor for himself, and this left Gamondi fuming at the end of the game.

The Yanga coach accused Beida of robbery and blasted his shocking application of VAR technology.

The gaffer said in his post match press conference, as cited by FarPost: “We created more clearer chances than Sundowns, but I don’t want to talk much anymore because I think everybody [saw] what happened here.

“Why the referee doesn’t go to check himself [on the VAR]? He wanted to check only if it was a yellow card or a red card for Lomalisa [Mutambala when he brought down Khuliso Mudau].

“If you want to defend the credibility of African football, start with that, winning the game and winning clear. I think people who were on the VAR stole the pride of the people of Tanzania.

“More than 30 million Wananchi, they felt they were robbed. If there is somebody who says no coach you are wrong, it was no goal, I’m here, tell me.

“We were robbed clear.”