Young Africans launch complaint at CAF, allege match fixing in Sundowns loss

Young Africans SC has written to CAF requesting an investigation on Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida, who took charge of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal loss against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

The Tanzanian giants allege that Beida was involved in match fixing to favour Sundowns.

The accusation comes after Yanga forward Aziz Ki’s strike towards the hour hit the inside of the bar and seemingly crossed the line on the bounce but the officials didn’t give the goal.

Beida also didn’t bother to check the VAR monitor for himself, and allowed the game to continue.

The Tanzanians went on to lose the tie 3-2 on penalties, forcing the club to launch a complaint.

“The contest pertains to a possible administrative error and match-fixing incident during the quarter-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans Sports Club played on 05th April 2024 at Tshwane-Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa,” reads the complaint

“During the match, in the 57th minute, Young Africans Sports Club Player Aziz Ki Stephane (jersey no. 10) scored a clear goal which was denied by the entire team of referees led by Mr. Dahane Beida from Mauritania. Despite the availability of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Mr. Beida and his team, including Mr. Daniel Ayi (Video Assistant Referee from Ghana) and Mr. Jerson Dos Santos (Assistant VAR from Angola), intentionally neglected to review the goal incident through VAR, thereby disregarding the principles of fair play and justice in football.

“We allege that the aforementioned actions by the referee team indicate a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of the match in favor of Mamelodi Sundowns, constituting a serious case of match-fixing. This is further supported by the selective use of VAR, primarily focusing on fouls committed by Young Africans Sports Club for potential red cards, while ignoring a legitimate goal-scoring opportunity.”