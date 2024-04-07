Highlanders on top as Chiefs hold Dynamos

Highlanders moved to the top of the table following their 3-0 win over Chegutu Pirates on Sunday.

Bosso are now three points clear at the top, thanks to second-placed FC Platinum, whose match against CAPS United was abandoned before the fulltime on Saturday.

Brighton Ncube scored a brace, while Lynoth Chikuhwa continued his fine form with another strike in the match.

Ncube opened the scoring in the first minute of the first minute of the second half.

He netted his second second of the day on the hour before Chikuhwa sealed the victory three minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Dynamos played a goalless draw against against Bulawayo Chiefs, while Chicken Inn lost 1-0 against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 Results:

Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Highlanders 3-0 Chegutu Pirates

Hwange 0-1 TelOne

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Chicken Inn