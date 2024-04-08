Another Warriors star likely to leave English club at season end

Warriors star Tivonge Rushesha is likely to leave his English club, Reading, at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has struggled to get game time at the League One side and has made just eight senior team appearances across all competitions.

He has two months left on his contract after joining the club on a one-year deal in August following a successful trial.

According to Football League World website, Rushesha’s deal will not be renewed as it stands.

He is likely to be on the move just like fellow Warriors teammate Andy Rinomhota who will leave Rotherham United when his loan contract expires.

The midfielder will return to his parent club Cardiff City at the end of the campaign.