Everton hit with another points deduction

Everton have been docked two more points for breaching English Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules for second time.

The latest deduction sees the Toffees slump to 16th place, two points above the relegation zone.

The club was was docked ten points in November for breaching the PSR but the sanction was reduced to six after appeal.

A Premier League statement read: “An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23.

“Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

“The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”