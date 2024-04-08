Zim players based abroad round-up

Andy Rinomhota was among the standout players in Rotherham United team that lost 1-0 Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship on Saturday.

Rinomhota started in the midfield and played the entire match.

His contribution, however, was shadowed by the defeat, which confirmed the Millers’ relegation from the English second-tier.

Fellow countryman and Warriors teammate Brendan Galloway came on as an 87th minute substitute for Argyle.

Warriors prospects Leon Chiwome and Tawanda Chirewa were both in action for Wolves in the English Premier League.

Chiwome, who had started in two successive games, came on as a second half substitute in the 75th minute.

Chirewa, another new regular in the Wolves matchday squad, also started on the bench and was introduced just a few minutes before the fulltime.

Warriors midfielder Tivonge Rushesha was not part of the Reading squad that faced Lincoln in the League One on Saturday.

In French Ligue 1, Marshall Munetsi had another successive start for Stade de Reims, while Tinotenda Kadewere missed the action over the weekend .

Munetsi featured in the entire match as Reims drew goalless against Nice.

Nantes striker Kadewere was barred from playing against his parent club Lyon.

The Warriors international is on loan at Nantes after joining them in January.

In Belgium, Munashe Garananga received a yellow card in his second successive match in the Belgian Pro League.

Garananga, who is settling well in the Belgian top-flight, played the entire match against St.Truiden.

However, his side lost the match 3-2 to slump into third on the league’s Europe Play-offs.