PSL hits CAPS United with three disciplinary charges after Mandava Stadium mayhem

The Premier Soccer League has hit CAPS United with three disciplinary charges following the crowd trouble that marred their Castle Lager Premiership encounter against FC Platinum last weekend.

The chaos started after the Green Machine had a goal ruled out after Ralph Kawondera was adjudged to have scored the effort from an offside position.

The mayhem led to the abandonment of the game in the 85th minute.

The Platinum Boys were leading 1-0 at the time the game was abandoned. The goal was scored by Juan Mutudza in the eighth minute.

Here is a statement by the PSL.