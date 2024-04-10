Benjani Mwaruwari now working at English Championship club

Former Warriors international Benjani Mwaruwari has gotten a new coaching job in England.

Mwaruwari is now attached at Plymouth Argyle Academy as part of the Premier League player-to-coach initiative.

He joined the club, whose senior team plays in the English Championship, earlier in the season.

According to Benjani, he made the move to improve his coaching skills.

He told the club’s media: “I enrolled in players to coaches scheme which looks after former players who are interested in coaching.

“So, I am here trying to improve my coaching skills. When you are playing sometimes you do not know what you are going to do after you stop. But when you keep watching the game and you have that love and passion you just want to be involved, so that is what happened to me.”

The former Ngezi Platinum coach added: “It has been great I have been here for four months with people around the coaches and players it has been so good. I have been working with the Under 18 strikers, they have been performing so well, hopefully I will give them something and they will give me something. I have been with all age groups from the Under 13s helping out some coaches here.”

