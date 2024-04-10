Benni McCarthy facing uncertain future at Manchester United

Benni McCarthy is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Manchester United as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

McCarthy is part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff and works as the senior team’s attacking coach.

According to ESPN, the South African gaffer, who arrived at old Trafford in 2022, has not been approached by the club about signing a new deal.

And with new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s sweeping changes continuing, this leaves the former Bafana Bafana star’s status in serious doubt.

Ratcliffe assumed the total control of the sporting side of the club after securing a 27. 7 percent stake in February.

Ten Hag’s future is also in doubt despite having another season left on his contract.

The website adds that the gaffer’s fate will be sealed by the new football leadership team, planned to be headed by incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

