Chitembwe, Antipas summoned before PSL Disciplinary Committee

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and his Chicken Inn counterpart Joey Antipas, have been summoned before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee, following comments they made about match officials.

Chitembwe was incensed by the assistant referee’s decision to rule out Ralph Kawondera’s late equaliser against FC Platinum at Mandava, which subsequently led to the abandonment of the clash after CAPS fans stormed the pitch in protest.

The veteran coach blasted the standard of officiating in the PSL, saying the country’s top-flight league has now been reduced to a comic show.

Antipas on the other hand, heavily criticised match officials and also dubbed the PSL a comic show, after his side lost to Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

In a statement, PSL Media and Liason Officer Kudzai Bare said the duo will appear before the league’s DisciplinaryCommittee.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and Chicken Inn coach Joseph Antipas to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for alleged breaches of the PSL rules and regulations,” reads the statement.

“The summoning of the two coaches comes in response to statements they made which are deemed to bring the league into disrepute. Such actions are in violation of the PSL rules and regulations.

“Lloyd Chitembwe is scheduled to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday 23 April, 2024 while Joseph Antipas’ disciplinary hearing is on Thursday, 25 April 2024.”