It was a fair result, says Ancelotti after thrilling UCL quarter-final first leg

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes last night’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City was a fair result considering how both teams played.

Football fans were treated to Champions League spectale as the defending champions and record winners of Europe’s premier club competition traded blows until the final whistle.

City drew first blood in the 2nd minute when Bernardo Silva’s free kick somehow beat Andriy Lunin in goal for Los Blancos.

Madrid levelled matters in the 12th minute when Eduardo Camavinga’ goal bound shot was helped in by Reuben Diaz for a City own goal.

Ancelotti’s men took the lead barely two minutes later, when Rodrygo, after a brilliant through ball by Vini Jr, squeezed the ball home under the challenge of two defenders.

City restored parity through a brilliant Phil Foden strike in the 66th minute before taking the lead again through a Joško Gvardiol scorcher —his first goal for the Citizens.

The drama was far from over, as Fede Valverde’s brilliant volley levelled matters in the 79th minute, to set the stage for what will likely be an interesting second leg in Manchester, next week.

Ancelotti reckons the outcome of the game was a fair one.

“We could have won but also lost. It’s a fair result. We want to play the same game in Manchester. Let’s see what happens,” he told the media after the game.

“This was a good game. Very equal. We competed. We started very bad but then we played very well. When we lost energies we became worse. They scored two beautiful goals,” added Ancelotti.