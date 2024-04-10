Lloyd Chitembwe, Joey Antipas in trouble as PSL hits pair with charges

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas have been hit with charges by the Premier Soccer League.

Both coaches are facing disciplinary action for comments made during the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5.

Chitembwe hit out at referees for disallowing Ralph Kawondera’s late equaliser in the abandoned encounter against FC Platinum.

Antipas also criticised the match officiating in the country following his side’s 1-0 loss to Manica Diamonds, echoing Chitembwe’s sentiments that the “PSL is now comic because of poor officiating.”

In a statement, the league has announced that it has summoned both coaches for disciplinary hearing.

The statement reads: