Nyasha Mushekwi now leading Golden Boot race in China

Nyasha Mushekwi is now leading the race for the Golden Boot Award in the Chinese League One after netting his fourth goal of the season.

Mushekwi netted the goals in four consecutive matches across five appearances for YN Yukun.

The Zimbabwean striker now leads the top scorers’ chart, having rejoined the second tier league this season. He is one goal ahead of second-placed Cameroonian forward Raphaël Messi Bouli, who plays for Shijiazhuang Gongfu.

Mushekwi joined the side last month on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League team Zhejiang Greentown.

The 36-year-old left Greentown as its all time top scorer.

Meanwhile, Yukun is currently on top of the table with thirteen points after five games.

The club was promoted to the second tier league this term following their promotion from the League Two.

