Terrence Dzvukamanja reflects on time at SuperSport United and injury struggles this season

Terrence Dzvukamanja has opened up on his time at SuperSport United after joining the side at the start of the season.

The Zimbabwean striker has failed to match the hype at his new home and has scored just five goals across all competitions, with the bulk of it coming in the league.

An injury setback also affected his start to life at the Pretoria-based club.

Reflecting on his first months at SuperSport United, Dzvukamanja believes he has settled well despite the slow start.

He told FarPost.co.za: “Everything is well here at SuperSport, I come from a team that play a different style.

“I got injured and you know how injuries can be a setback but I’m happy that I’m back playing for the team even though I’m not 100%.”

On working with coach Gavin Hunt, the Warriors international added: “Gavin Hunt is very good coach who knows me very well because he’s the one who brought to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

“What I like about the coach is that he pushes us hard to always improve so that we can help the team. He loves players who are always willing to work hard.

“He doesn’t want players who just play for fun, he wants players who are always playing to win.”