Another stern test for Dynamos

Harare giants Dynamos face another uphill task in their quest to find their feet this season when they travel to Shamva for a date with Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium this Sunday.

Genesis Mangombe’s charges have won only one of their opening five matches this campaign —a setback which has put the youthful coach under the microscope.

DeMbare face a star-studded Simba oozing with confidence, after Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges overcame struggling Yadah at The Heart Stadium last week.

The clash is potential blockbuster, as Simba have within their ranks former Dynamos players; Partson Jaure, Tichaona Chipunza, Blessing Moyo and Junior Makunike.

Simba chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, also held the same position at the Glamour Boys before he was shown the exit door together with Ndiraya at the end of the 2022 season.

It is a must win game for Mangombe, whose future is shrouded in uncertainity because of the slow start to a campaign in which Dynamos are exepected to fight for the championship and end their 10-year wait for the biggest club prize in the land.