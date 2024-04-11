Highlanders, Dynamos sign kit deal with Adidas

Highlanders and Dynamos have re-entered a technical sponsorship deal with Adidas.

The German sportswear manufacturer will be responsible for supplying playing kits to the two local giants starting this season.

The new kits will be officially launched at a Sakunda Holdings offices in Harare this today.

The deal with Adidas was facilitated by the clubs’ principal sponsor Sakunda.

The arrangement is similar to that of BancABC which ended in 2019 in which the principal sponsor facilitated the deal with Adidas.

Both Dynamos and Highlanders are set to start using their new kits this weekend.

The teams have been using OTB Looks jerseys in the first five games of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season despite both deals ending in December 2023.

Dynamos Kits Gallery:

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.