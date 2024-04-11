Mpandare takes swipe at Dynamos over attendance

Former Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has taken a swipe at Dynamos, saying the Harare giants only managed to lure a respectable number of fans at Rufaro when they faced Yadah, because of Khama Billiat.

The Glamour Boys returned to the iconic venue for a Premiership match for the first time since 2019, and played out a goalless draw with the Miracle Boys a fortnight ago.

More than 5000 spectators paid to watch the game while a huge number of fans could not access the stadium due to lack of functional turnstiles.

Only 3720 fans reportedly paid to watch Dynamos’ next game at Rufaro against Bulawayo Chiefs, which ended goalless.

Mpandare reckons DeMbare only got a decent crowd during the Yadah match because people wanted to see Billiat.

“When Yadah played against Dynamos, more than 5000 fans were turned away because of gate entrance issues, Khama had more fans seated in the City End bay compared to Dynamos fans in the Vietnam end,” Mpandare told Soccer24.

“It was Khama who attracted most of the fans including Dynamos fans because against Chiefs , Dynamos could not attract even half of the fans with gate entrance issues resolved,” he added.