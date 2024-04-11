Xabi Alonso explains why he refused to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Xabi Alonso has explained why he snubbed Liverpool to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso, a former Reds midfielder, was reported to be a frontrunner in replacing Jurgen Klopp, who announced his plans to leave the club after this campaign.

The Spaniard, 42, is currently the coach of Bayer Leverkusen, and has led the team to an unbeaten run in the Bundesliga campaign with 24 wins and four draws from twenty-eight games.

In an interview with TNT Sports, as cited by TalkSport Alonso said it ‘didn’t feel like the right timing’ to leave Bayer Leverkusen and become the new Liverpool coach.

“There were many reasons [for deciding to start at the club]. After one year, we’re building a team, we’re building a great spirit here.

“There were many reasons and so many players. The season has been great so far, and for sure we want to keep having this thing together.

“I felt part of it. After one year, it didn’t feel like the right timing, and that’s why I’m committed.”

With the unbeaten run still on and a 16-point advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich with just six games left to play, Leverkusen is on the verge of winning their first ever top-flight league title.

The German side is also in the run for the Europa League and will face West Ham this evening in the quarterfinals.