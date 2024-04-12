Andy Rinomhota reveals reason behind loan move to struggling side Rotherham

Andy Rinomhota has explained why he accepted to join a struggling Championship side, Rotherham United, in January.

The Warriors international moved to the Millers on a six-month loan deal from fellow second-tier team Cardiff City.

United has since lost the relegation fight and will be playing in the League One next season.

Speaking in an interview with the Rotherham Advertiser newspaper, Rinomhota said he understood what he was getting into, but just wanted to play games.

During his time at Cardiff, the midfielder only made three league appearances and was at many times left out of the match squad.

“It’s a little bit difficult but I knew what I was getting into,” he said. “For me, it was about going somewhere and playing games.

“I spoke with the manager and he was very optimistic about the situation. The way he talked about things made me still excited to come in and try to help the team in whatever way I could.

“Unfortunately, the games have been difficult and it hasn’t gone as I would have hoped.”

After joining Rotherham, Rinomhota has so far featured in twelve out of thirteen games.

However, the 26-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season to return to his parent club Cardiff City.