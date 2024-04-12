COSAFA confirms all nominations for inaugural awards as Zim stars miss out

COSAFA has confirmed all nominations for players and coaches for their inaugural awards set for this month.

The event will happen at a gala dinner on April 19, 2024 and will cover the period of 2023.

The awards will honour players, coaches, and various other stakeholders in the game from our region.

However, no Zimbabweans have been nominated in all eight categories.

Local football commentator and journalist Steve Vickers is on the judging panel along with thirteen other individuals from the COSAFA member associations.

There will also be various Lifetime Achievement awards that will be handed to those who have shaped football in our region over several decades.

Here are the nominees:

Men’s Player of the Year Award:

Lameck Banda (Lecce & Zambia)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns & Namibia)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly & South Africa)

Women’s Player of the Year Award:

Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli & Zambia)

Tabitha Chawinga (Inter Milan/Paris St Germain & Malawi)

Racheal Kundananji (Madrid FC & Zambia)

Men’s Coach of the Year Award:

Collin Benjamin (Namibia)

Morena Ramoreboli (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Coach of the Year Award:

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos & Zambia)

Lloyd Kazapua (Chippa United & Namibia)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Kaylin Swart (JvW FC & South Africa)

Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa & Malawi)

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Men’s Most Promising Player Award:

Gift Mphande (Atletico Lusaka/Hapoel Rishon LeZion & Zambia)

Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United/Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Miguel Chaiwa (Young Boys & Zambia)

Women’s Most Promising Player Award:

Rose Kadzere (Ascent Academy & Malawi)

Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy & Malawi)

Esther Banda (Green Buffaloes & Zambia)