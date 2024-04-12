Munetsi barred from featuring in Ligue 1 this weekend

Marshall Munetsi will be barred from playing in the French Ligue 1 against Strasbourg this weekend due to a yellow card suspension.

The Zimbabwean midfielder accumulated four yellow cards and will only serve one match.

The suspension was confirmed by Ligue 1 on their website, saying: “Undefeated for four matchdays, Stade de Reims will try to extend its run in Strasbourg, but it will have to do so without its tireless midfielderMarshall Munetsi.”

The suspension will see Munetsi dropped from the matchday squad for the first time since his return from an injury layoff in in late January.