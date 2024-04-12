Tanzanian giants Young Africans hit with FIFA sanction

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has announced that the Young Africans (Yanga) Club has been banned from registering players for violating the rules of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

The statement stated that the decision was made by FIFA after the club violated Annex 3 of the Federation’s Transfer of Players Regulations (RSTP).

In addition, Yanga did not enter the confirmation of the transfer payment of the relevant player (name not mentioned) in the Registration System (TMS), despite being reminded to do so.

Yanga has been required to implement the regulatory requirements, and submit information to the Secretariat of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee where the matter has been referred for further action.

Due to FIFA’s decision, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has also banned the club from registering local players.

The sanction comes just after the Tanzanian giants lodged complaint at CAF, accusing Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida of match-fixing.

Beida took charge of Yanga’s CAF Champions League quarterfinal loss against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

The accusation comes after Yanga forward Aziz Ki’s strike towards the hour hit the inside of the bar and seemingly crossed the line on the bounce but the officials didn’t give the goal.

Beida also didn’t bother to check the VAR monitor for himself, and allowed the game to continue.

The East Africans went on to lose the tie 3-2 on penalties, forcing the club to lodge a complaint.